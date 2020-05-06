(AGENPARL) – LOUGHBOROUGH UNIVERSITY (ENGLAND), mer 06 maggio 2020

How may coronavirus restrictions affect osteoarthritis risk in over 60s?

Researchers at Loughborough University are investigating how changes in physical activity are related to osteoarthritis development and symptoms. Benjamin Boxer PhD student in the School of Sport, Exercise and Health Sciences and Dr Katherine Brooke-Wavell Senior Lecturer in Human Biology are conducting an online survey to understand this relationship.

Being physically active has many benefits including improving physical function and reducing joint pain. However, we don’t know how changes in activity, as we are currently experiencing due to the coronavirus restrictions, may be related to risk of osteoarthritis developing or worsening.

For this study the researchers are looking for anyone over the age of 60 to complete an online survey about physical activity, sedentary behaviour and joint symptoms. This research will improve knowledge on whether changes in physical activity affect risk of new joint symptoms in healthy people or existing joint symptoms in those with osteoarthritis.

If you would like more information about the study or to participate please follow the link below.

Fonte/Source: http://www.ncsem-em.org.uk/research/how-may-coronavirus-restrictions-affect-osteoarthritis-risk-in-over-60s/