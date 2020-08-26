HOW MACHINE LEARNING CAN HELP IN MEDICINE

(AGENPARL) – ZURICH (SWITZERLAND) mer 26 agosto 2020





The topics on the ETH Podcast are as diverse as ETH research itself. From discussions with experts on current research topics to exciting in-​depth reporting, there’s something for everyone. The podcast is in English, to make it available to an international audience. You can subscribe through any of the usual podcast platforms or listen to it here on the web.

Fonte/Source: https://ethz.ch/en/news-and-events/eth-news/news/2020/08/podcast-machine-learning-medicine.html