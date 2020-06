(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), gio 04 giugno 2020 The anaesthetic drug ketamine has been shown, in low doses, to have a rapid effect on difficult-to-treat depression. Researchers now report that they have identified a key target for the drug: specific serotonin receptors in the brain. Their findings give hope of new, effective antidepressants.

Fonte/Source: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200531200337.htm