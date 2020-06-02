How Falling Costs Make Renewables a Cost-effective Investment

Renewable energy costs continue to fall and renewable power generation is increasingly becoming the default source of least cost new power generation. Renewable power generation technologies are not just competing head-to-head with fossil fuel options without financial support, but increasingly undercutting them, in many cases by a substantial margin. The mature renewable power generation technologies such as hydropower, bioenergy and geothermal are ongoingly competitive. The charts below show the continued improvement in the competitiveness of solar and wind power technologies.

