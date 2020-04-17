venerdì, Aprile 17, 2020
Breaking News

TOGO : SIXTH REVIEW UNDER THE EXTENDED CREDIT FACILITY ARRANGEMENT AND REQUEST…

SENEGAL : REQUEST FOR DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT FACILITY AND PURCHASE…

GABON : REQUEST FOR A PURCHASE UNDER THE RAPID FINANCING INSTRUMENT-PRESS RELEASE;…

LA CARAVANE DE LA SOLIDARITé DE L’UNION EUROPéENNE ET DE LA FONDATION…

COVID-19: AUDIZIONE DEL MINISTRO DEGLI AFFARI ESTERI

PRESS RELEASE: READOUT OF G7 LEADERS’ CALL: 16 APRIL 2020

EL SALVADOR : STAFF REPORT-REQUEST FOR PURCHASE UNDER THE RAPID FINANCING INSTRUMENT-PRESS…

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 16 APRIL…

ALMOST 1,900 EUROPEAN TOURISTS HAVE SUCCESSFULLY RETURNED FROM CUBA

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1326 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

Agenparl

HOW DID AN ANCIENT PLANT FROM LATIN AMERICA BECOME ASIA’S SECOND-MOST-IMPORTANT CASH CROP?

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), ven 17 aprile 2020 (International Center for Tropical Agriculture (CIAT)) In recent decades, cassava yields in Asia have increased dramatically and industry is growing bitter varieties for starch, biofuels and a variety of other ingredients. In Southeast Asia, only sugarcane and rice surpass cassava in total tonnage produced. Some 8 million farmers from India to China depend on the crop for food and income.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-04/icft-hda041620.php

Post collegati

GENETIC VARIATION NOT AN OBSTACLE TO GENE DRIVE STRATEGY TO CONTROL MOSQUITOES

Redazione

SCENTS REGULATE FAT STORAGE WITHOUT AFFECTING EATING BEHAVIOR

Redazione

WHOLE GENOME SEQUENCING REVEALS GENETIC STRUCTURAL SECRETS OF SCHIZOPHRENIA

Redazione

HOW DID AN ANCIENT PLANT FROM LATIN AMERICA BECOME ASIA’S SECOND-MOST-IMPORTANT CASH CROP?

Redazione

SOLVING THE PUZZLE OF MITCHELL DISEASE

Redazione

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ISSUES BUSINESS REVIEW LETTER TO THE ASSOCIATION OF INDEPENDENT COMMERCIAL PRODUCERS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More