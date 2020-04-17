HOW DID AN ANCIENT PLANT FROM LATIN AMERICA BECOME ASIA’S SECOND-MOST-IMPORTANT CASH CROP?

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), ven 17 aprile 2020 (International Center for Tropical Agriculture (CIAT)) In recent decades, cassava yields in Asia have increased dramatically and industry is growing bitter varieties for starch, biofuels and a variety of other ingredients. In Southeast Asia, only sugarcane and rice surpass cassava in total tonnage produced. Some 8 million farmers from India to China depend on the crop for food and income.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-04/icft-hda041620.php