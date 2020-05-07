giovedì, Maggio 7, 2020
Breaking News

MAIJA MIETTINEN: ARE RECOMMENDATIONS SUFFICIENT TO IMPROVE PALLIATIVE CARE IN FINLAND?

AMBASSADOR OF BELARUS V.RYBAK MET VIA VIDEOCONFERENCE THE CHAIRMAN OF THE FOREIGN…

AL VIA LA FASE DIOCESANA PER LA BEATIFICAZIONE DI EMILIA E KAROL…

IL COMMENTO DI DON FABIO ROSINI AL VANGELO DI DOMENICA 10 MAGGIO

MONI OVADIA: APPELLO PER UN MONDO GIUSTO

ARGENTINA: PER I “CURAS VILLEROS’ LA PANDEMIA STA COLPENDO DURAMENTE I QUARTIERI…

GIUSTIZIA, CENTRODESTRA PRESENTA MOZIONE DI SFIDUCIA AL MINISTRO BONAFEDE

RINVIATE LE BEATIFICAZIONI PREVISTE PER MAGGIO E GIUGNO

ASVIS: L’EUROPA ESCA PIù FORTE DALLA CRISI, NON CONTA SOLO IL PIL

FASE2, RENZI: SOVIETIZZARE ITALIA? NO, GRAZIE

Agenparl

HOW COVID‑19 SHUTDOWNS ARE ALLOWING US TO HEAR MORE OF NATURE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – HALIFAX (NOVA SCOTIA CANADA), gio 07 maggio 2020

About the author: Richard leBrasseur is Assisant Professor of Landscape Architecture and Director of the Green Infrastructure Performance Lab at Dalhousie University

On a Friday, in late February, during rush-hour in Truro, N.S., I recorded 80 seconds of noise dynamics at a four-way intersection. I returned on April 3 after the COVID-19 restrictions sent people in Canada indoors. More than just looking empty, Canada may also be quieter.

Canadian towns and cities are experiencing a significant decrease in their social, recreational, industrial and economic activities due to the protocols required to address COVID-19.

In our urban cities, audio data is more comprehensive than its visual counterpart; noise can be detected from kilometres away and emanates from hidden buildings. Humans are the dominant sound makers in most landscapes — from machinery to cars to simply being about.


Read more:
Where the wild things are: how nature might respond as coronavirus keeps humans indoors

In February, before the pandemic brought about a large-scale societal change, I recorded audio levels of urban and nature sounds in Truro. Compared with recordings taken again in April, acoustical analyses showed a distinct decrease in urban sound signatures and an increase in natural sounds.

Urban soundscapes

Noise has been a concern of city dwellers since Roman times, when a law prohibited the driving of chariots through the cobblestone streets of Rome at night. As cities modernized and industrialized, excessive noise was the foremost “quality of life” complaint in New York City.

A report on the sources of city noise in New York City in 1900 included this illustration denoting the types of noises in each neighbourhood.
(Commission for the study of noise in New York City, 1929)

Sound is measured in decibels (dB), which reflect the intensity of noise; decibels indicate the relative loudness of sounds. Each 10 dB increase corresponds to roughly a doubling of the average loudness, or noisiness, of the acoustic environment.

Almost everything makes a measurable noise. Standard breathing is 10 dB and normal conversation is 60 dB. Louder noises like a chainsaw are measured at 110 db, while an ambulance siren is 120 dB and a rocket launch is a whopping 180 dB. The World Health Organization has stated that regular and prolonged exposure to noise at 85 dB (cars and trucks) and higher is considered hazardous; even hearing something that measures 100 dB (some construction and manufacturing) for just 15 minutes a day can lead to permanent hearing loss.

As more sounds fill our environments, however, important sounds must become louder. For example, the sound output of the police siren has risen 40 dB in many North American cities as a result of more traffic, additional street activity and an overall increased ambient sound level. An ambulance, fire or police siren needs to be one of the highest levels of city sounds.

Many large cities such as Vancouver and Toronto have strict noise control plans to ensure public health and safety.

The sounds of birds and other animals are becoming easier to hear now that human-made sounds are taking up less volume in the sound landscape.
(Shutterstock)

Conversely, natural sounds such as that of water, birds, animals and the changing environment are often considered more pleasurable than those within over-saturated urban environments. Acoustic ecology, a discipline founded by R. Murray Schafer and his team at Simon Fraser University, seeks “to find solutions for an ecologically balanced soundscape where the relationship between the human community and its sonic environment is in harmony.”

A consumer market exists for natural soundscapes and other stress-relieving noises. Natural sounds have a strong connection to conservation and the importance of ecological awareness. In 1949, Québecois biologists were the first to record the sounds of marine mammals to promote conservation and awareness. The new and evolving field of ecoacoustics (or bioacoustics) is already changing how researchers assess ecosystem health and evaluate human impact.

As part of the Green Infrastructure Performance Lab at Dalhousie University, I study the differences between urban and rural landscapes, and investigate the changes that occur through urbanization and human development.

The sounds I recorded fall in to five groups and general decibel ranges:

  • Nature (10-50 dB): lower level noises like rustling leaves, wind and rainfall.
  • Humans (60-85 dB): noise from socio-cultural actions like sports, talking, tv/radio/phone, small tool use and more.
  • Urban life (65-95 dB): sounds from urbanized areas like sirens, footsteps, bicycles, ships, airplanes and dogs barking.
  • Vehicles (70-95 dB): sounds from road transport can indicate engine type, vehicle density and rate and the presence of paved road.
  • Work (75-100 dB): noise from construction, manufacturing, agriculture, industry and other human economic activities.

In my early findings, in February, it was common to hear the sounds of vehicles and urban life — planes, cars, footsteps, barking dogs and others — sounds typically within the 60-100 dB range.

But in April, recordings at the same location revealed the nature noises that were no longer masked by the louder sounds of human activity: rustling leaves, wind, streams and birds — sounds of nature below the 50 dB level.

The sounds of nature are important to our well-being

There is an urban rhythm to city soundscapes. Studies conclude this urban background noise is comforting to some. Regardless, there are neurobiological mechanisms operating our physiological and psychological reactions to natural noise stimuli. Natural sounds have the capacity to sooth and impact us the ways urban sounds cannot. This is considered biophilia, or our genetic predisposition towards all things within nature.

Noise levels have an impact on health. Much of the research on the benefits of natural sounds point to Attentional Restoration theory and Stress Recovery theory, which assert the body and brain’s ability to recover from fatigue or passively recharge itself.

The human well-being advantages of bioacoustics or listening to natural sounds are many and include reduced heart rate, reduced levels of stress and anxiety, increased positive emotions, overall wellbeing and increased productivity.

Urban lifestyles are often disconnected from the natural environment; hearing the sounds of nature can be rare for city residents. However, those sounds are there, just overshadowed by human noise.

Go out on the porch or deck, listen to the nature in your neighbourhood — you might even hear silence — it won’t last.The Conversation

This article was first published on The Conversation, which features includes relevant and informed articles written by researchers and academics in their areas of expertise and edited by experienced journalists.

Dalhousie University is a founding partner of The Conversation Canada, an online media outlet providing independent, high-quality explanatory journalism. Originally established in Australia in 2011, it has had more than 85 commissioning editors and 30,000-plus academics register as contributors. A full list of articles written by Dalhousie academics can be found on the Conversation Canada website.

Comments

All comments require a name and email address. You may also choose to log-in using your preferred social network or register with Disqus, the software we use for our commenting system. Join the conversation, but keep it clean, stay on the topic and be brief.
Read comments policy.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by Disqus

0https://www.toronto.ca/legdocs/mmis/2019/hl/bgrd/backgroundfile-138868.pdf’>https://www.toronto.ca/legdocs/mmis/2019/hl/bgrd/backgroundfile-138868.pdf

Fonte/Source: https://www.dal.ca/news/2020/05/06/how-covid-19-shutdowns-are-allowing-us-to-hear-more-of-nature.html?utm_source=dalnewsRSS&utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=dalnews

Post collegati

HOW COVID‑19 SHUTDOWNS ARE ALLOWING US TO HEAR MORE OF NATURE

Redazione

NURSE AND TECH WEEK: HEROES AMONG US

Redazione

AMBASSADOR OF BELARUS V.RYBAK MET VIA VIDEOCONFERENCE THE CHAIRMAN OF THE FOREIGN AFFAIRS COMMITTEE OF THE TURKISH PARLIAMENT

Redazione

L.R. N.28/2010 E S.M.I. – COMUNICAZIONE URGENTE PROROGA TERMINI ISTANZE CONTRIBUTI ANNO 2020

Redazione

UNDERSTANDING AND DEALING WITH PHISHING DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Redazione

RIAPRONO DOMANI 66 PARCHI CITTADINI. I CONTROLLI E LE MODALITA’ DI ACCESSO

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More