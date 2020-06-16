mercoledì, Giugno 17, 2020
Breaking News

SPEECH: PM STATEMENT AT THE CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 16 JUNE 2020

RUSSIA: HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL SPOKE WITH FOREIGN MINISTER SERGEY LAVROV

ANTOLOGIA DELL’ANIMA DI UN PAPA

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 16 JUNE…

MONGOLIA : REQUEST FOR PURCHASE UNDER THE RAPID FINANCING INSTRUMENT-PRESS RELEASE; STAFF…

POLITICA, PARAGONE: VOGLIO CREARE UN NUOVO PARTITO

BELARUSIAN-CHINESE CONSULTATIONS BETWEEN THE MINISTRIES OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

20 SOLDATI INDIANI UCCISI IN UNO SCONTRO CON LA CINA LUNGO IL…

UN ANNO FA IL VIAGGIO DI PAPA FRANCESCO IN ROMANIA

CALCIO, SPADAFORA: CONFRONTO CON SPERANZA, MODIFICARE DL PER CONSENTIRE ALLEGGERIMENTO QUARANTENA

Agenparl

HOW CBO ANALYZES APPROACHES TO IMPROVE HEALTH THROUGH DISEASE PREVENTION: A PRESENTATION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (D.C), mar 16 giugno 2020

Preventive medical services encompass a wide range of interventions, including vaccinations that prevent diseases from occurring and screening tests designed to detect the presence of a disease before symptoms appear. Delivering preventive medical services results in costs for each person using the service. Vaccinations may cause some of those people to avoid the targeted disease, and screenings may allow some people to receive treatment earlier. Those people generally benefit from preventive medical services, but the net result can be decreases or increases in overall health care spending.

In this presentation, CBO’s Director provides an overview of the agency’s methods for estimating the budgetary effects of proposals to expand the use of preventive medical services.

Fonte/Source: https://www.cbo.gov/publication/56414

Post collegati

HOW CBO ANALYZES APPROACHES TO IMPROVE HEALTH THROUGH DISEASE PREVENTION: A PRESENTATION

Redazione

SPEECH: REACHING AN INCLUSIVE AND SYRIAN-LED POLITICAL PROCESS IN SYRIA

Redazione

SPEECH: PM STATEMENT AT THE CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 16 JUNE 2020

Redazione

SERVICES AUSTRALIA GOVERNANCE AMENDMENT BILL 2020

Redazione

GAO-20-648T, MILITARY JUSTICE: DOD AND THE COAST GUARD NEED TO IMPROVE THEIR CAPABILITIES TO ASSESS RACIAL DISPARITIES, JUNE 16, 2020

Redazione

LEADING UK SPACE INDUSTRY CONSORTIUM CALLS FOR GREATER SME ENGAGEMENT FOR FUTURE SATCOM SERVICES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More