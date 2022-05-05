(AGENPARL) – gio 05 maggio 2022 What’s New in Exporting brings you the latest events and best trade resources from the U.S. Commercial Service. []

[What’s New in Exporting Email]

[2022 Celebrating World Trade Month]

—————————————————————

NEW WEBINAR ANNOUNCED

Surviving and Thriving in Challenging Times:

Celebrating U.S. Small Businesses

in the Global MarketplaceMay 26 at 2 pm ET

Speakers include Zaheer Faruqui (Aventure Aviation), Klein Ileleji (JUA Technologies Intl) and Joan Laureano (Krystalos)

How do you keep your business growing while navigating challenges? Continued opportunities in global markets and federal government export assistance have helped many U.S. companies stay successful in recent years.

Three U.S. exporters describe their experiences in this inspirational session. You’ll also hear from government trade experts about programs & services that are available to help you map out a winning export strategy.

There is no fee, but advance registration is required.

Hosted by the U.S. Commercial Service, U.S. Small Business Administration, U.S. Census Bureau and U.S. Export-Import Bank.

—————————————————————

Exporter Tools:

Develop an Export Plan

Export plans make it easier to turn business dreams into an effective strategy. Our tips help you get started.

[Successful exporters use an Export Plan ]

Successful exporters research and use a strategic plan to grow in new markets. Learn more on trade.gov

—————————————————————

CONNECT WITH US

—————————————————————

Upcoming Events

United Kingdom: UKCA Mark and Market Access

WEBINAR

May 6, 11 am – 12 noon EDT – Virtual

—————————————————————

Advanced Manufacturing Trends & Opportunities in Indonesia, Singapore, and Japan

WEBINAR

May 18, 8 p.m. EDT – Virtual

—————————————————————

Clean Technology Export Opportunities for U.S. Firms

WEBINAR

May 24 – Virtual, 1 pm EDT

—————————————————————

The U.S. Commercial Service is the trade promotion arm of the

U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration.

U.S. Commercial Service trade professionals in over 100 U.S. cities and in more than 75 markets

help U.S. companies get started in exporting or increase sales to global markets.

STAY CONNECTED

If you are ready to begin exporting or expand to additional global markets,

SUBSCRIBER SERVICES

🔊 Listen to this