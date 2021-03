(AGENPARL) – METRO MANILA, mer 10 marzo 2021 For travel and tourism in Asia and the Pacific to bounce back, the travel industry needs to adapt to this new normal and put in place structures for a post-COVID-19 future.



Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/adb_features/~3/vNQBvFJ2AzY/how-adb-spurs-innovation-lift-tourism-out-covid-19