venerdì, Maggio 8, 2020
Breaking News

DAL 18 MAGGIO CELEBRAZIONI CON IL POPOLO

GOVERNMENT PROPOSAL TO AMEND AND SPECIFY PROVISIONS IN THE ACT ON POLICE…

VIDEO MINISTRA AZZOLINA SU ESAMI CONCLUSIVI SECONDARIA DI I GRADO

DL MAGGIO: PD, NECESSARI INVESTIMENTI AD HOC PER BAMBINI E FAMIGLIE

ELINA RAVANTTI APPOINTED DIRECTOR GENERAL OF COMMUNICATIONS AT THE MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN…

RUSSIA, PUTIN: CONGRATULAZIONI A LEADER E CITTADINI DI STATI STRANIERI PER IL…

TIME TO CARE, 1.500 GIOVANI IN AIUTO DEGLI ANZIANI

COVID-19 SUSTAINABILITY & REMODELLING OF WILDLIFE SECTOR – WEBINAR

WHITE HOUSE: MESSAGGIO PRESIDENZIALE PER IL 75 ° ANNIVERSARIO DELLA GIORNATA DELLA…

MINISTRY OF SOCIAL AFFAIRS AND HEALTH ISSUES INSTRUCTIONS TO REGIONAL STATE ADMINISTRATIVE…

Agenparl

HOW ABOUT AN ICE COLD BEVERAGE?

by Redazione03

(AGENPARL) – ven 08 maggio 2020 You are subscribed to Inside Adams Blog from the Library of Congress.
How About an Ice Cold Beverage? [ https://blogs.loc.gov/inside_adams/2020/05/coca-cola/?loclr=eaiab ] 05/08/2020 09:00 AM EDT
In the soft drink industry May 8, 1886 is a big date – it is the day the first Coca-Cola was served. body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; }
library of congress [ http://www.loc.gov ]

facebook [ http://facebook.com/libraryofcongress ] twitter [ http://www.twitter.com/librarycongress/ ] youtube [ http://www.youtube.com/libraryofcongress ] instagram [ https://instagram.com/librarycongress/ ] flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/library_of_congress/ ] pinterest [ https://www.pinterest.com/LibraryCongress/ ]

Home [ https://www.loc.gov ] | About [ https://www.loc.gov/about/ ] | Contact [ https://www.loc.gov/contact/ ]
Subscriber Preferences & Unsubscribe [ https://service.govdelivery.com/accounts/USLOC/subscriber/edit ] | Subscriber Help [ https://insights.govdelivery.com/Communications/Subscriber_Help_Center ]

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More