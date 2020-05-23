HOW A MALE FLY KNOWS WHEN TO MAKE A MOVE ON A MATE

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), sab 23 maggio 2020 (Duke University) Like people, fruit flies must decide when conditions are right to make a move on a mate. Males use age and odors to gauge their chances of success, but how they do that on a molecular level was a mystery. The answer lies, in part, in their DNA. Researchers find that the scent of other flies and internal hormones alter the activity of a gene that controls how turned on male flies are by pheromones.

