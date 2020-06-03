HOUSEHOLD IMPACTS OF COVID-19 SURVEY (ADDITIONAL INFORMATION)

(AGENPARL) – AUSTRALIA, mer 03 giugno 2020

Key findings

Three in four Australians (76%) with children in their household had kept them home from school or childcare due to COVID-19;

One in five adults (22%) with children in their household changed their working hours to care for children kept at home, while 38%* worked from home;

Women were almost three times as likely as men to look after children full-time on their own (46%* compared with 17%*);

One in eight Australian adults (13%) provided unpaid care to a vulnerable person living outside their household because of COVID-19; and

Shopping (80%) and provision of meals (49%*) were the most common activities for which assistance was provided to vulnerable people living outside the household.

About this issue

This publication presents results from the fourth Household Impacts of COVID-19 Survey, a longitudinal survey which collects information from approximately 1,000 people fortnightly via telephone. The enumeration period for the fourth cycle was the 12th to the 15th of May 2020.

The fourth cycle of the survey collected information on:

current job status;

whether eligible for JobKeeper payment;

whether eligible for early access to superannuation;

whether received payment relief due to COVID-19;

temporary living arrangements during COVID-19;

caring for children and childcare and schooling arrangements during COVID-19; and

care and assistance provided to vulnerable people inside and outside the household.

The scope of the survey was persons aged 18 years and over in private dwellings across Australia (excluding very remote areas).

About this collection

This collection series is designed to provide a quick snapshot about how Australian households are faring in response to the changing social and economic environment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Each cycle has collected new information on different topics.

Results from the first Household Impacts of COVID-19 Survey, released on the 20th of April, are available on the ABS website <a from the second Household Impacts of COVID-19 Survey, released on the 1st of May, are available on the ABS website <a from the third Household Impacts of COVID-19 Survey, released on the 18th of May, are available on the ABS website <a the time of the survey, a range of initiatives had been announced to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and support the economy. These included:

introduction of international travel restrictions;

the first announcement of an economic stimulus package (12 March);

introduction of border control measures for some states and territories;

shutting down of non-essential services and the announcement of a second economic stimulus package (22 March);

a safety net package of $1.1 billion to expand mental health and tele-health services, increase domestic violence services and provide more emergency food relief (29 March);

social distancing rules and additional shutdown restrictions (20-30 March);

JobKeeper payment announcement (30 March);

free childcare for working parents (2 April);

legislation passed for the JobKeeper payment to keep more Australians in jobs and support businesses affected by the coronavirus (15 April);

restrictions on elective surgery gradually eased from Tuesday 28 April;

slight easing of restrictions in some states and territories (1-12 May); and

Federal Government’s three-stage plan to begin easing restrictions (8 May).

Proportions marked with an asterisk (*) have a margin of error >10 percentage points which should be considered when using this information. For more information about margin of error refer to the publication explanatory notes.









Fonte/Source: https://www.abs.gov.au/ausstats/wmdata.nsf/CheckProduct?OpenAgent&4940.0&29052020