(AGENPARL) – FRANCE, ven 28 maggio 2021 Household consumption expenditure on goods fell in April (–8.3% in volume* compared to March 2021). This fall was mainly due to the manufactured goods purchases (–18.9%), and was explained by the implementation of the third lockdown from April 3rd 2021 on the whole territory. Energy expenditure fell only slightly (–0.6% after +1.6%) as did food consumption (–0.2% after +0.7%). Spending is thus 9.5% below its average level in Q4 2019. This decline in consumption is, however, less severe than those observed during the first lockdown in April 2020 (–31.4%) or during the second lockdown in November 2020 (–13.6%).

Fonte/Source: https://www.insee.fr/en/statistiques/5389420