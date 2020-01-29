(agenparl) – london mer 29 gennaio 2020
First reading took place on 28 January. This stage is a formality that signals the start of the Bill’s journey through the Lords.
Second reading – the general debate on all aspects of the Bill – is yet to be scheduled.
A bill to provide for bishops of the Church of England no longer to be entitled to membership of the House of Lords
