(AGENPARL) – MINNESOTA (USA), mar 21 luglio 2020 Sponsored by Rep. Carlos Mariani (DFL-St. Paul), SSHF1, as amended with a delete-all amendment and others, the bill would, in part, ban chokeholds in all but extreme circumstances, outlaw warrior training that encourages aggressive conduct and require an officer to intervene when another officer is

Fonte/Source: http://www.house.leg.state.mn.us/sessiondaily/SDView.aspx?StoryID=15394