On Thursday, April 28, a special event in the Great Hall will reduce access in the Jefferson Building. The Great Hall, adjacent exhibitions and the Library Shop in the Thomas Jefferson Building of the Library of Congress will be closed for a special event until 1 p.m.

Researchers may access the Jefferson Building reading rooms as they will be open normal hours of service with regular access. The West Basement (Carriage) entrance will remain open to staff and researchers only.

All building exits will be available for use in the event of an emergency. Normal access to the Great Hall, Main Reading Room, exhibitions and all other affected of the Jefferson building will resume at regular hours on Friday, April 29, 2022.

