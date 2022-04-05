(AGENPARL) – mar 05 aprile 2022 You are subscribed to Hours of Operation from the Library of Congress.

A special event in the Great Hall will reduce access in the Jefferson Building all day on Wednesday, April 6. All exhibitions and the Library Shop in the Thomas Jefferson Building of the Library of Congress will be closed. The West Basement (Carriage) doors will be closed to staff, researchers and the general public.

Researchers may access the Jefferson Building reading rooms as they will be open normal hours of service with regular access. Entry is via the Independence Avenue door to the Madison Building or the Adams Building, then via tunnel to the Jefferson Building.

All building exits will be available for use in the event of an emergency. Normal access to the Great Hall, Main Reading Room, exhibitions and all other sections of the Jefferson building will resume at regular hours on Thursday, April 7.

