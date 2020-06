(AGENPARL) – MUNICH (GERMANY), ven 26 giugno 2020 When hosting a video conference, make sure you password protect the conference so only authorized individuals can join. If there are any strangers or people who you do not recongize on the call, remove them.

Fonte/Source: https://sans.org/sites/default/files/2020-04/Video%20Conference%20Tips%20v3.zip