(AGENPARL) – mer 24 giugno 2020 June 24, 2020 – Hostage Recovery Fusion Cell Marks Fifth Anniversary;
The Hostage Recovery Fusion Cell, the U.S. government’s team that coordinates efforts dedicated to recovering Americans held hostage abroad, marks its fifth anniversary on June 24.
