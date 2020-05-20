mercoledì, Maggio 20, 2020
HOST–GUEST INTERACTION BASED SUPRAMOLECULAR PHOTODYNAMIC THERAPY SYSTEMS: A PROMISING CANDIDATE IN THE BATTLE AGAINST CANCER

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 20 maggio 2020

Chem. Commun., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC02001J, Feature Article
Kui Yang, Zhihua Zhang, Jie Du, Wei Li, Zhichao Pei
This article summarizes recent advances in the development of supramolecular photodynamic therapy based on host–guest interactions.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/wwoLIx7oN6k/D0CC02001J

