July 11, 2020

Albany, NY

Hospitalizations Drop Below 800 — Lowest Since March 18

6 COVID-19 Deaths in New York State Yesterday

Lowest Three-Day Average Death Toll Since March 16

1.05% of Yesterday’s COVID-19 Tests were Positive

Confirms 730 Additional Coronavirus Cases in New York State

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitalizations dropped below 800 for the first time since March 18, and the three-day average death toll—7—is the lowest since March 16. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

“Throughout this pandemic, we’ve made progress by recognizing that state and local governments can’t fight the virus on their own—the efforts of everyday New Yorkers to socially distance, wear masks and wash their hands are central to our ability to slow the spread and save lives,” Governor Cuomo said. “As we allow ourselves to celebrate some good news—that hospitalizations have dropped below 800 for the first time since March 18 and the three-day average death toll is at its lowest since March 16—I urge residents to stay New York Tough and not give up the ground we’ve worked so hard to gain together, particularly in the face of rising cases throughout the country and compliance issues here at home.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 799 (-27)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 75 (-12)
  • Hospital Counties – 28
  • Number ICU – 177 (-1)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 100 (+8)
  • Total Discharges – 71,477 (+106)
  • Deaths – 6
  • Total Deaths – 24,974

 

Of the 69,203 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 730, or 1.05 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGION

WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY

FRIDAY

Capital Region

0.7%

0.7%

1.2%

Central New York

0.8%

1.9%

1.7%

Finger Lakes

0.9%

1.7%

1.0%

Long Island

0.9%

1.0%

1.0%

Mid-Hudson

0.6%

0.9%

0.8%

Mohawk Valley

1.1%

1.2%

0.9%

New York City

1.0%

1.1%

1.0%

North Country

0.4%

0.1%

0.3%

Southern Tier

0.7%

1.3%

1.5%

Western New York

0.9%

1.0%

1.9%

The Governor also confirmed 730 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 401,029 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 401,029 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

2,208

18

Allegany

66

2

Broome

807

23

Cattaraugus

138

4

Cayuga

126

2

Chautauqua

170

15

Chemung

148

0

Chenango

166

0

Clinton

108

1

Columbia

485

3

Cortland

58

2

Delaware

91

0

Dutchess

4,269

7

Erie

7,711

51

Essex

51

0

Franklin

35

0

Fulton

265

1

Genesee

247

1

Greene

265

1

Hamilton

6

0

Herkimer

188

4

Jefferson

95

0

Lewis

31

0

Livingston

145

1

Madison

374

3

Monroe

4,153

33

Montgomery

130

2

Nassau

42,267

35

Niagara

1,334

7

NYC

218,710

307

Oneida

1,818

12

Onondaga

3,100

22

Ontario

296

3

Orange

10,830

10

Orleans

287

0

Oswego

219

3

Otsego

88

0

Putnam

1,361

6

Rensselaer

593

5

Rockland

13,700

9

Saratoga

595

8

Schenectady

856

4

Schoharie

62

0

Schuyler

15

2

Seneca

74

1

St. Lawrence

230

3

Steuben

274

2

Suffolk

41,987

76

Sullivan

1,464

0

Tioga

160

1

Tompkins

183

2

Ulster

1,855

2

Warren

274

0

Washington

249

0

Wayne

203

2

Westchester

35,260

34

Wyoming

101

0

Yates

48

0

