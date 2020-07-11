Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitalizations dropped below 800 for the first time since March 18, and the three-day average death toll—7—is the lowest since March 16. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

“Throughout this pandemic, we’ve made progress by recognizing that state and local governments can’t fight the virus on their own—the efforts of everyday New Yorkers to socially distance, wear masks and wash their hands are central to our ability to slow the spread and save lives,” Governor Cuomo said. “As we allow ourselves to celebrate some good news—that hospitalizations have dropped below 800 for the first time since March 18 and the three-day average death toll is at its lowest since March 16—I urge residents to stay New York Tough and not give up the ground we’ve worked so hard to gain together, particularly in the face of rising cases throughout the country and compliance issues here at home.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 799 (-27)

Patients Newly Admitted – 75 (-12)

Hospital Counties – 28

Number ICU – 177 (-1)

Number ICU with Intubation – 100 (+8)

Total Discharges – 71,477 (+106)

Deaths – 6

Total Deaths – 24,974

Of the 69,203 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 730, or 1.05 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 0.7% 0.7% 1.2% Central New York 0.8% 1.9% 1.7% Finger Lakes 0.9% 1.7% 1.0% Long Island 0.9% 1.0% 1.0% Mid-Hudson 0.6% 0.9% 0.8% Mohawk Valley 1.1% 1.2% 0.9% New York City 1.0% 1.1% 1.0% North Country 0.4% 0.1% 0.3% Southern Tier 0.7% 1.3% 1.5% Western New York 0.9% 1.0% 1.9%

The Governor also confirmed 730 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 401,029 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 401,029 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows: