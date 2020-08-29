HOSPITALIZATIONS AND INTUBATIONS DROP TO NEW LOWS

(AGENPARL) – NEW YORK (USA), sab 29 agosto 2020
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that New York State’s COVID-19 hospitalizations and intubations have dropped to new lows. Hospitalizations dropped to 458, the lowest number since March 16, and intubations dropped to 48, the lowest number since mid-March. New York State’s infection rate has been less than 1 percent for 22 straight days. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.
“As the state’s COVID-19 numbers continue to decline, New Yorkers need to stay vigilant and continue wearing masks, social distancing and washing their hands so we can maintain that progress as we move into the fall,” Governor Cuomo said. “Our ability to keep this deadly virus in check will be determined by what each of us does each day and by the capacity of local governments to enforce state guidance. This pandemic is far from over, so as we head into this weekend please continue to be New York Smart and New York Tough. Together we can slow the spread and save lives.”
Governor Cuomo also reminded residents of Western New York that rapid testing begins at eight sites there today. Residents can call 833-NYSTRNG to make an appointment. On August 27, the governor deployed a testing SWAT team to Western New York to address the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in the region. He also announced the eight sites, which can be found here:
Deleavan-Grider Community Center
877 E. Delavan Ave.
Buffalo, NY 14215
True Bethel Baptist Church
907 E. Ferry St.
Buffalo, NY 14211
Northwest Buffalo Community Center
155 Lawn Ave.
Buffalo, NY 14207
Dunkirk Fire Murphy Training Grounds
665 Brigham Road
Dunkirk, NY 14048
SUNY ECC North
6205 Main St.
Williamsville, NY 14221
Union Fire Company
1845 Union Road
West Seneca, NY 14224
John A. Duke Senior Center
1201 Hyde Park Blvd.
Niagara Falls, NY 14301
YWCA of the Niagara Frontier
32 Cottage St.
Lockport, NY 14094
Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,554 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 18 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday’s observed violations is below:
· Bronx – 2
· Manhattan – 2
· Queens – 6
· Suffolk – 8
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
· Patient Hospitalization – 458 (-20)
· Patients Newly Admitted – 73
· Hospital Counties – 30
· Number ICU – 116 (-6)
· Number ICU with Intubation – 48 (-3)
· Total Discharges – 74,990 (+67)
· Deaths – 7
· Total Deaths – 25,319
Of the 93,873 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 635, or 0.67 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
REGION
|
WEDNESDAY
|
THURSDAY
|
FRIDAY
|
Capital Region
|
1.1%
|
0.5%
|
0.7%
|
Central New York
|
1.4%
|
0.8%
|
0.4%
|
Finger Lakes
|
0.6%
|
0.3%
|
0.5%
|
Long Island
|
0.6%
|
0.5%
|
0.6%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
1.2%
|
0.9%
|
0.8%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
0.4%
|
0.1%
|
0.6%
|
New York City
|
0.9%
|
0.6%
|
0.7%
|
North Country
|
1.2%
|
0.8%
|
0.2%
|
Southern Tier
|
0.3%
|
0.5%
|
0.4%
|
Western New York
|
2.0%
|
1.2%
|
1.2%
The Governor also confirmed 635 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 433,402 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 433,402 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|
County
|
Total Positive
|
New Positive
|
Albany
|
2,754
|
8
|
Allegany
|
88
|
1
|
Broome
|
1,286
|
3
|
Cattaraugus
|
197
|
0
|
Cayuga
|
177
|
0
|
Chautauqua
|
373
|
18
|
Chemung
|
196
|
0
|
Chenango
|
225
|
1
|
Clinton
|
150
|
1
|
Columbia
|
569
|
1
|
Cortland
|
98
|
0
|
Delaware
|
112
|
0
|
Dutchess
|
4,846
|
19
|
Erie
|
9,741
|
28
|
Essex
|
126
|
0
|
Franklin
|
58
|
0
|
Fulton
|
311
|
1
|
Genesee
|
293
|
0
|
Greene
|
307
|
1
|
Hamilton
|
14
|
0
|
Herkimer
|
295
|
1
|
Jefferson
|
149
|
0
|
Lewis
|
48
|
0
|
Livingston
|
182
|
1
|
Madison
|
459
|
3
|
Monroe
|
5,422
|
24
|
Montgomery
|
202
|
2
|
Nassau
|
44,554
|
51
|
Niagara
|
1,605
|
5
|
NYC
|
233,688
|
278
|
Oneida
|
2,268
|
3
|
Onondaga
|
3,866
|
19
|
Ontario
|
386
|
1
|
Orange
|
11,410
|
11
|
Orleans
|
306
|
0
|
Oswego
|
291
|
3
|
Otsego
|
134
|
9
|
Putnam
|
1,494
|
2
|
Rensselaer
|
830
|
4
|
Rockland
|
14,218
|
21
|
Saratoga
|
832
|
0
|
Schenectady
|
1,255
|
22
|
Schoharie
|
69
|
0
|
Schuyler
|
26
|
1
|
Seneca
|
98
|
0
|
St. Lawrence
|
273
|
3
|
Steuben
|
313
|
1
|
Suffolk
|
44,712
|
34
|
Sullivan
|
1,516
|
1
|
Tioga
|
208
|
1
|
Tompkins
|
261
|
10
|
Ulster
|
2,162
|
7
|
Warren
|
321
|
1
|
Washington
|
267
|
0
|
Wayne
|
280
|
1
|
Westchester
|
36,895
|
32
|
Wyoming
|
125
|
0
|
Yates
|
61
|
1
Yesterday, there were 7 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,319. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|
Deaths by County of Residence
|
County
|
New Deaths
|
Albany
|
1
|
Bronx
|
2
|
Essex
|
2
|
Manhattan
|
1
|
Suffolk
|
1
