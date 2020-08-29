sabato, Agosto 29, 2020
Agenparl

HOSPITALIZATIONS AND INTUBATIONS DROP TO NEW LOWS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – NEW YORK (USA), sab 29 agosto 2020

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that New York State’s COVID-19 hospitalizations and intubations have dropped to new lows. Hospitalizations dropped to 458, the lowest number since March 16, and intubations dropped to 48, the lowest number since mid-March. New York State’s infection rate has been less than 1 percent for 22 straight days. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

“As the state’s COVID-19 numbers continue to decline, New Yorkers need to stay vigilant and continue wearing masks, social distancing and washing their hands so we can maintain that progress as we move into the fall,” Governor Cuomo said. “Our ability to keep this deadly virus in check will be determined by what each of us does each day and by the capacity of local governments to enforce state guidance. This pandemic is far from over, so as we head into this weekend please continue to be New York Smart and New York Tough. Together we can slow the spread and save lives.”

Governor Cuomo also reminded residents of Western New York that rapid testing begins at eight sites there today. Residents can call 833-NYSTRNG to make an appointment. On August 27, the governor deployed a testing SWAT team to Western New York to address the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in the region. He also announced the eight sites, which can be found here:

Deleavan-Grider Community Center

877 E. Delavan Ave.

Buffalo, NY 14215

 

True Bethel Baptist Church

907 E. Ferry St.

Buffalo, NY 14211

 

Northwest Buffalo Community Center

155 Lawn Ave.

Buffalo, NY 14207

 

Dunkirk Fire Murphy Training Grounds

665 Brigham Road

Dunkirk, NY 14048

 

SUNY ECC North

6205 Main St.

Williamsville, NY 14221

 

Union Fire Company

1845 Union Road

West Seneca, NY 14224

 

John A. Duke Senior Center

1201 Hyde Park Blvd.

Niagara Falls, NY 14301

YWCA of the Niagara Frontier

32 Cottage St.

Lockport, NY 14094

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,554 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 18 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday’s observed violations is below:

·       Bronx – 2

·       Manhattan – 2

·       Queens – 6

·       Suffolk – 8

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

·       Patient Hospitalization – 458 (-20)

·       Patients Newly Admitted – 73   

·       Hospital Counties – 30

·       Number ICU – 116 (-6)

·       Number ICU with Intubation – 48 (-3)

·       Total Discharges – 74,990 (+67)

·       Deaths – 7

·       Total Deaths – 25,319

Of the 93,873 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 635, or 0.67 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION

WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY

FRIDAY

Capital Region

1.1%

0.5%

0.7%

Central New York

1.4%

0.8%

0.4%

Finger Lakes

0.6%

0.3%

0.5%

Long Island

0.6%

0.5%

0.6%

Mid-Hudson

1.2%

0.9%

0.8%

Mohawk Valley

0.4%

0.1%

0.6%

New York City

0.9%

0.6%

0.7%

North Country

1.2%

0.8%

0.2%

Southern Tier

0.3%

0.5%

0.4%

Western New York

2.0%

1.2%

1.2%

The Governor also confirmed 635 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 433,402 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 433,402 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

2,754

8

Allegany

88

1

Broome

1,286

3

Cattaraugus

197

0

Cayuga

177

0

Chautauqua

373

18

Chemung

196

0

Chenango

225

1

Clinton

150

1

Columbia

569

1

Cortland

98

0

Delaware

112

0

Dutchess

4,846

19

Erie

9,741

28

Essex

126

0

Franklin

58

0

Fulton

311

1

Genesee

293

0

Greene

307

1

Hamilton

14

0

Herkimer

295

1

Jefferson

149

0

Lewis

48

0

Livingston

182

1

Madison

459

3

Monroe

5,422

24

Montgomery

202

2

Nassau

44,554

51

Niagara

1,605

5

NYC

233,688

278

Oneida

2,268

3

Onondaga

3,866

19

Ontario

386

1

Orange

11,410

11

Orleans

306

0

Oswego

291

3

Otsego

134

9

Putnam

1,494

2

Rensselaer

830

4

Rockland

14,218

21

Saratoga

832

0

Schenectady

1,255

22

Schoharie

69

0

Schuyler

26

1

Seneca

98

0

St. Lawrence

273

3

Steuben

313

1

Suffolk

44,712

34

Sullivan

1,516

1

Tioga

208

1

Tompkins

261

10

Ulster

2,162

7

Warren

321

1

Washington

267

0

Wayne

280

1

Westchester

36,895

32

Wyoming

125

0

Yates

61

1

Yesterday, there were 7 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,319. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Albany

1

Bronx

2

Essex

2

Manhattan

1

Suffolk

1

Fonte/Source: https://www.governor.ny.gov/content/hospitalizations-and-intubations-drop-new-lows

