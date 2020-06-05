HOSPITAL ASSUMES MANAGEMENT OF WOODBRIDGE VISTA CARE COMMUNITY IN VAUGHAN

(AGENPARL) – ONTARIO (CANADA), ven 05 giugno 2020

“The health and safety of every resident in Vaughan-Woodbridge will always be my number one priority. I fully support our government’s decision to take immediate action to address the situation at Woodbridge Vista Care Community. The people of Vaughan-Woodbridge deserve nothing less than action and answers. I assure you that our government will deliver them.”

Michael Tibollo

MPP for Vaughan-Woodbridge

