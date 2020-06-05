venerdì, Giugno 5, 2020
Breaking News

04/06/2020 BEYOND COVID-19, HUMAN RIGHTS CAN HELP SAVE THE PLANET

LA BCE RADDOPPIA IL SUO IMPEGNO SUL DEBITO

MINISTERIAL COMMITTEE ON EU AFFAIRS OUTLINED FINLAND’S POSITIONS ON THE FINANCIAL FRAMEWORK…

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 4 JUNE…

AMBASSADOR OF BELARUS I.LESHCHENYа MEETS THE CHAIRMAN OF INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE OF…

DENMARK’S CONSTITUTION DAY

DENMARK’S CONSTITUTION DAY

DENMARK’S CONSTITUTION DAY

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1839 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1712 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – NOMINA RELATORE

Agenparl

HOSPITAL ASSUMES MANAGEMENT OF WOODBRIDGE VISTA CARE COMMUNITY IN VAUGHAN

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – ONTARIO (CANADA), ven 05 giugno 2020

“The health and safety of every resident in Vaughan-Woodbridge will always be my number one priority. I fully support our government’s decision to take immediate action to address the situation at Woodbridge Vista Care Community. The people of Vaughan-Woodbridge deserve nothing less than action and answers. I assure you that our government will deliver them.”

Michael Tibollo

MPP for Vaughan-Woodbridge

Fonte/Source: https://news.ontario.ca/mltc/en/2020/06/hospital-assumes-management-of-woodbridge-vista-care-community-in-vaughan.html

Post collegati

HOSPITAL ASSUMES MANAGEMENT OF WOODBRIDGE VISTA CARE COMMUNITY IN VAUGHAN

Redazione

INQUEST INTO THE DEATH OF SAMUEL BROWN ANNOUNCED

Redazione

ONTARIO IMPROVING BROADBAND AND CELL SERVICE FOR RURAL COMMUNITIES

Redazione

ONTARIO CELEBRATES LOCAL AGRI-FOOD HEROES

Redazione

ONTARIO EXTENDS DECLARATION OF EMERGENCY UNTIL JUNE 30

Redazione

ONTARIO HELPS MANUFACTURERS RAMP UP PRODUCTION OF PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More