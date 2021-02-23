martedì, Febbraio 23, 2021
Breaking News

GOVERNO, SALVINI: INCONTRATO DRAGHI, ACCELERARE SU PIANO VACCINALE, SALUTE E LAVORO, LEGA…

VACCINI, PD VENETO: GOVERNO FACCIA CHIAREZZA SU COMPETENZE E RUOLO INTERMEDIARI

PEZZOPANE (PD): PARTE DECONTRIBUZIONE SUD, IMPORTANTE ANCHE PER L’ABRUZZO

COMUNICATO: AUDIZIONE BOEING COMPANY SU SISTEMI DIFESA – MERCOLEDì ALLE 15 DIRETTA…

COMUNICATO: COMITATO SCHENGEN, AUDIZIONE SU FENOMENO MIGRATORIO – MERCOLEDì ALLE 14 DIRETTA…

COMUNICATO: AUDIZIONI SU TERAPIE RIABILITATIVE INDIVIDUALIZZATE – MERCOLEDì ALLE 14 DIRETTA WEBTV

CASSANO: LATTANZIO (PD), DOLORE PER SCOMPARSA, RACCOGLIERE SUA EREDITà

COMUNICATO: AUDIZIONI SU SISTEMI PORTUALI – MERCOLEDì DALLE 14 DIRETTA WEBTV

COMUNICATO: PRESIDENZA ITALIANA G20, AUDIZIONE AMBASCIATORE ARGENTINO CARLèS – MERCOLEDì ALLE 14…

COMUNCATO: SEMPLIFICAZIONE AMMINISTRATIVA, AUDIZIONE CNA – MERCOLEDì ALLE 8.30 DIRETTA WEBTV

Agenparl
Image default

HOOVER TOWER; CAMPUS CONVERSATION; AIR POLLUTION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – mar 23 febbraio 2021 Stanford Report delivers campus news each weekday.
Tuesday, February 23, 2021
————————————————————
————————————————————
————————————————————
————————————————————
————————————————————
African and African-American Studies is a step closer to becoming a department, participants learned in the Campus Conversation on racial justice initiatives.
————————————————————
————————————————————
————————————————————
Children exposed to air pollution, such as wildfire smoke and car exhaust, for even a day may have higher rates of heart disease in adulthood.
————————————————————
————————————————————
————————————————————
** The Dish
————————————————————
————————————————————
————————————————————
** Announcements
————————————————————
————————————————————
————————————————————
————————————————————
————————————————————
** (Stanford Report occasionally links to stories that, for some readers, may require a subscription.)
————————————————————
————————————————————
————————————————————
————————————————————
© Stanford University, Stanford, California 94305.
unsubscribe from this list (https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/unsubscribe?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=29ce9f751e&e=37d6b811e4&c=36028a810c)
update subscription preferences (https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/profile?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=29ce9f751e&e=37d6b811e4&c=36028a810c)

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More