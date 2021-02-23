HOOVER TOWER; CAMPUS CONVERSATION; AIR POLLUTION

(AGENPARL) – mar 23 febbraio 2021 Stanford Report delivers campus news each weekday.

Tuesday, February 23, 2021

————————————————————

————————————————————

————————————————————

————————————————————

————————————————————

African and African-American Studies is a step closer to becoming a department, participants learned in the Campus Conversation on racial justice initiatives.

————————————————————

————————————————————

————————————————————

Children exposed to air pollution, such as wildfire smoke and car exhaust, for even a day may have higher rates of heart disease in adulthood.

————————————————————

————————————————————

————————————————————

** The Dish

————————————————————

————————————————————

————————————————————

** Announcements

————————————————————

————————————————————

————————————————————

————————————————————

————————————————————

** (Stanford Report occasionally links to stories that, for some readers, may require a subscription.)

————————————————————

————————————————————

————————————————————

————————————————————

© Stanford University, Stanford, California 94305.

unsubscribe from this list (https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/unsubscribe?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=29ce9f751e&e=37d6b811e4&c=36028a810c)

update subscription preferences (https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/profile?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=29ce9f751e&e=37d6b811e4&c=36028a810c)

🔊 Listen to this