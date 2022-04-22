(AGENPARL) – ven 22 aprile 2022 [Ontario Logo]

NEWS RELEASE

Honouring Acts of Bravery by Firefighters and Police Officers

43 heroic first responders receive medals for bravery

April 22, 2022

TORONTO — The Ontario government has honoured 43 firefighters and police officers with the Ontario Medal for Firefighter Bravery and the Ontario Medal for Police Bravery for their outstanding courage.

These medals are the province’s highest honours in recognition of firefighters and police officers whose actions demonstrate bravery in the line of duty.

Speaking of today’s ceremony celebrating recipients from 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021, Her Honour the Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, said: “All Ontarians owe a debt of gratitude to the 43 firefighters and police officers receiving this medal from across Ontario — separated by geography but connected by their heroism and service. In recent years, when so many of us have been asked to stay home, these brave men and womencontinued to serve as first responders. On behalf of a grateful province, I am pleased to recognize each of them for their outstanding efforts.”

“Ontario is fortunate to be home to the best firefighters and police officers in the country,” said Sylvia Jones, Solicitor General of Ontario. “It was a privilege and great honour to recognize 43 of these heroic first responders with medals of bravery. Every day, firefighters and police officers risk their lives to keep us safe. Their work is an inspiration to us all and, on behalf of a grateful province, we thank them for their dedication to their communities and their extraordinary courage.”

The recipients of the Ontario Medal for Firefighter Bravery are:

London Fire Department

– Firefighter Andrew Braatz

– Firefighter Tracy Bradt

– Firefighter Paul Bray

– Fire Captain Todd Broomhead

– Fire Captain Christopher Champagne

– Firefighter Craig Milliken

– Firefighter Apparatus Operator Jason Timlick

Tay Fire and Emergency Services

– Deputy Shawn Aymer

– Firefighter Jesse Bond

– Firefighter Earl Grigg

– Firefighter Brian Jarvis

Timmins Fire Department

– Firefighter Steve Galarneau

– Firefighter Greg Janiuk

– Captain William McCord

– Firefighter Travis Tulloch

Brampton Fire and Emergency Services

– Firefighter Andreas Fortis

Niagara Falls Fire Department

– Firefighter Aaron Tate

Quinte West Fire Department

– Captain Perry Holland

– Fire Chief John Whelan

Toronto Fire Services

– Firefighter Dylan Gladu

– Fire Captain Robert Jackson

– Fire Captain John Kenny

– Firefighter Brittany Roberts

The recipients of the Ontario Medal for Police Bravery are:

Peel Regional Police Service

– Constable Jason Beccario

– Constable Manikosh Pathak

Thunder Bay Police Service

– Constable Brian Gilbert

– Constable Brooke Pilley

– Constable Jim Lorentz

– Constable Marshall Moore

Belleville Police Service

– Constable Ryan Laycoe

– Constable Adam Donaldson

Toronto Police Service

– Constable Kenny Lam

– Sergeant Michael Fonseca

– Constable Hongfei Zhou

– Constable Volodymyr Zvezdonkin

– Constable Ryan Barnett

– Constable Josh McSweeney

Ontario Provincial Police

– Provincial Constable Sean Gilbert

– Staff Sergeant Simon Hardy

Kingston Police Service

– Constable Filip Wisniak

Sarnia Police Service

– Constable Greg Babcock

– Constable Adam Williamson

Windsor Police Service

