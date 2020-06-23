HONG KONG’S TUNG FAMILY INVESTS IN GASLOG

(AGENPARL) – GLOBAL, mar 23 giugno 2020
The Tungs participated in the recent $36m private share offering by the US-listed LNG carrier owner
Related Stories
- Singamas sells more assets amid bad debts and losses
- Container fall: one crewman dead, two injured on Spanish ro-ro
- Baltic ends review of BCI with changes to multipliers
Fonte/Source: https://lloydslist.maritimeintelligence.informa.com/LL1132770/Hong%20Kongs%20Tung%20family%20invests%20in%20Gaslog?utm_source=search&utm_medium=RSS&utm_term=&utm_campaign=search_rss