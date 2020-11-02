lunedì, Novembre 2, 2020
HONG KONG: STATEMENT BY THE SPOKESPERSON ON THE ARREST OF SEVERAL PRO-DEMOCRACY LAWMAKERS AND FORMER LAWMAKERS

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), lun 02 novembre 2020

The decision to arrest several pro-democracy lawmakers and former lawmakers in relation to incidents that took place in the Legislative Council chamber in May this year warrants close scrutiny, including in terms of its proportionality to the alleged acts that occurred.

The EU will closely follow the treatment of these cases by the authorities, bearing in mind the importance of ensuring that democratic principles and respect for human rights are safeguarded and of impartiality of justice as a key principle of the rule of law.

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/headquarters/headquarters-homepage/87969/hong-kong-statement-spokesperson-arrest-several-pro-democracy-lawmakers-and-former-lawmakers_en

