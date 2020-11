(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), dom 08 novembre 2020

On October 30, 2020, Hong Kong officially filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization’s dispute unit against the United States on the subject of the United States’ new labelling arrangement, which requires Hong Kong products to be labeled as “Made in China”.

