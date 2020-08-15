(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), sab 15 agosto 2020
Following China’s detection that a surface sample of chicken wings imported from Brazil tested positive for coronavirus, the Hong Kong government has suspended the license application for products originating from the Brazilian plant in question effective August 13, 2020.
Hong Kong: Hong Kong Banned Imports from a Brazilian Poultry Plant due to Coronavirus
Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/hong-kong-hong-kong-banned-imports-brazilian-poultry-plant-due-coronavirus