Hong Kong Customs steps up patrols and reminds traders to comply with requirements of Trade Descriptions Ordinance with approach of Lunar New Year ******************************************************************************************



Hong Kong Customs will step up patrols at popular shopping spots in various districts and remind traders to comply with the requirements of the Trade Descriptions Ordinance (TDO) starting today (January 19) and through the Lunar New Year holiday, with a view to enhancing consumer protection.

Customs officers starting from today will step up patrols at dried seafood shops, pharmacies and jewellery shops in different tourist shopping areas such as Yau Ma Tei, Tsim Sha Tsui, Mong Kok, Wan Chai and Causeway Bay, as well as at Lunar New Year fairs. Pamphlets will also be distributed to retailers to remind them to comply with the requirements of the TDO.

Customs also reminds consumers to purchase products from reputable shops. They should be cautious about the unit price during shopping and bear in mind that receipts must be retained after purchases.

Under the TDO, any trader who engages in unfair trade practices, including making false trade descriptions in relation to goods, misleading omissions, aggressive commercial practices or bait and switch, commits an offence. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a fine of $ and imprisonment for five years.

Members of the public may report any suspected violations of the TDO to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 2545 6182 or its dedicated crime-reporting email account ([email protected]).



