(AGENPARL) – Hong Kong, mar 21 gennaio 2020

Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected methamphetamine (with photo) ***************************************************************



​Hong Kong Customs yesterday (January 20) seized about 2 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine with an estimated market value of about $1.4 million in San Po Kong.

During an anti-narcotics operation in San Po Kong yesterday afternoon, Customs officers intercepted a man and found about 130 grams of suspected methamphetamine inside a plastic bag carried by him. The 21-year-old man was then arrested.

After a follow-up investigation, Customs officers escorted the arrested man to a factory unit nearby, where about 1.9kg of suspected methamphetamine and a batch of drug-packaging paraphernalia were further seized.

An investigation is ongoing.

Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, trafficking in a dangerous drug is a serious offence. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a fine of $5 million and life imprisonment.

Members of the public may report any suspected drug trafficking activities to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 2545 6182 or its dedicated crime-reporting email account ([email protected]).



Ends/Tuesday, January 21, 2020



Issued at HKT 11:36

NNNN

Fonte/Source: http://www.info.gov.hk/gia/general/202001/21/P2020012100310.htm