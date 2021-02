(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), sab 06 febbraio 2021

Following the detection of African Swine Fever (ASF) virus in six pigs of a local pig farm, the Hong Kong government ordered the culling of all 240 pigs shared in the same shed with the infected pigs.

Hong Kong: African Swine Fever Detected in a Hong Kong Pig Farm

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/hong-kong-african-swine-fever-detected-hong-kong-pig-farm