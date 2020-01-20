Honda and Mitsubishi have commenced voluntary recalls for vehicles manufactured between 1996 and 2000 due to a serious safety concern relating to faulty airbags.

These vehicles may have been fitted with potentially deadly Takata NADI 5-AT airbags. There is a risk these airbags may misdeploy in an accident and cause metal fragments to propel out of the airbag at high speed, resulting in serious injuries or death to vehicle occupants. There is also a risk that these airbags may under-inflate.

Owners of affected Honda and Mitsubishi vehicles are advised to stop driving their cars immediately and contact their manufacturer.

With the recalls by Honda and Mitsubishi following earlier recalls from BMW, Audi, Ford, Mazda, Suzuki and Toyota, there are now eight manufacturers which have issued recalls in relation to vehicles fitted with the Takata NADI 5-AT airbags, amounting to about vehicles being recalled.

“These Takata NADI 5-AT airbags may kill or injure vehicle occupants if they misdeploy in an accident,” said ACCC Chair Rod Sims.

“Two drivers have already died in Australia after their Takata NADI 5-AT airbags ruptured and propelled metal parts into the car interior.”

“We urge owners to check if their vehicle is affected by visiting the Product Safety Australia website or contacting their manufacturer,” Mr Sims said.

These new recalls of about cars fitted with Takata NADI 5-AT airbags are different to the compulsory recall involving a different type of Takata airbag issued nearly two years ago.

Mitsubishi has offered to buy back affected vehicles at market value. It has also offered to provide alternative transport options until the buy-back is completed.

Honda will offer to buy back registered vehicles at market price. It will also arrange alternative transport options directly with the customer until the buyback process is completed.

“Consumers should respond immediately when contacted by their manufacturer. Sometimes manufacturers will not have the latest contact information for the owners of these cars, so people who suspect their cars are affected should contact the manufacturer themselves,” Mr Sims said.

“These recalls by Honda and Mitsubishi are the final recalls in relation to the Takata NADI 5-AT airbags. The ACCC and the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Cities and Regional Development (the Department) expect manufacturers to work to get these cars off the road as quickly as possible.”

“Any consumer who is concerned about the response from their manufacturer or the remedy offered should contact the head office of their car maker. If consumers are still not satisfied, contact the Department or the ACCC.”

Further information for consumers is available at Recall of Takata NADI 5-AT airbags.

Background:

These Takata NADI (non-azide driver inflator) type 5-AT airbags are not captured under the existing compulsory recall of Takata airbags.

These NADI airbags were installed in about Australian vehicles, manufactured between 1996 and 2000 across eight manufacturers. A substantial number of these cars are likely to be still registered and on the road.

Drivers who have previously checked www.ismyairbagsafe.com.au to see if their airbag is affected by the compulsory recall those airbags, should also check the Product Safety Australia website because these recalls concern a different type of airbag.

The successor company to Takata, Joyson Safety Systems (JSS), has confirmed the safety risk in certain NADI 5-AT inflators supplied globally.

An equipment defect report was submitted to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on 3 December 2019, and recalls of affected vehicles are commencing in the US.

Vehicles that may be affected: