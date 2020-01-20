20 Gennaio 2020
HOMOCHIRAL VERSUS RACEMIC POLYMORPHS OF SPIN-CROSSOVER IRON(II) COMPLEXES WITH REVERSIBLE LIESST EFFECT

(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), lun 20 gennaio 2020

Homochiral complexes [Fe(RR-L)(NCSe)2] (RR−1, RR-L = (-bis(pyridin-2-ylmethyl)cyclohexane-1,2-diamine), [Fe(SS-L)(NCSe)2] (SS−1, SS-L = (-bis(pyridin-2-ylmethyl)cyclohexane-1,2-diamine), [Fe(RR-L)(NCSe)2]2 (RR−2) and [Fe(SS-L)(NCSe)2]2 (SS−2) and their racemic analogue complex [Fe(RS-L)(NCSe)2] (RS−1, RS-L is the mixture of an equal ratio of RR-L and SS-L) were synthesized, characterized by single-crystal X-ray crystallography and circular dichroism (CD) spectroscopy, and investigated on the spin-crossover (SCO) behaviours. The enantiomers RR−1 and SS−1 show thermally induced non-hysteretic SCO behaviours centered at 146 K and their polymorphs RR−2 and SS−2 undergo more gradual SCO with transition temperature of 162 K, while their racemic polymorph RS−1 is unexpectedly high spin only. The differences in SCO behaviours between homochiral and racemic polymorphs are assigned to different intermolecular interactions. In addition, the light-induced excited spin-state trapping (LIESST) effects were found in the four homochiral complexes, and bidirectional photo-switching of spin states can be realized reversibly. The results suggest that we may be able to finely tune the SCO behaviours of chiral complexes by diluting with opposite chiral counterparts, though chirality itself doesn’t exert effects on SCO.

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/QI/C9QI01590F

HOMOCHIRAL VERSUS RACEMIC POLYMORPHS OF SPIN-CROSSOVER IRON(II) COMPLEXES WITH REVERSIBLE LIESST EFFECT

