HOMININ POSTCRANIAL REMAINS FROM STERKFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA, 1936-1995

i. Preface Carol V. Ward, Brian G. Richmond, Bernhard Zipfel

ii. Introductory remarks to the Workshop on Sterkfontein Postcranial Fossils Philip V. Tobias

Section 1: Temporal, geologic and historical context of the Sterkfontein hominins

1. A summary of the history of exploration at the Sterkfontein Caves in the Cradle of Humankind World Heritage Site Francis Thackeray

2. The geological setting, cave formation, and stratigraphy of the fossil bearing deposits at Sterkfontein Caves Dominic Stratford

3. A new multidisciplinary age of 2.61 – 2.07 Ma for the Sterkfontein Member 4 australopiths Robyn Pickering, Andy I.R. Herries

4. The alpha taxonomy of Australopithecus at Sterkfontein: the postcranial evidence Frederick E. Grine



Section 2: Postcranial anatomy of the Sterkfontein hominins

5. The partial skeletons Carol V. Ward, Martin Haeusler, Bernhard Zipfel

6. Scapula, clavicle, and proximal humerus David J. Green

7. Distal humerus Michael R. Lague, Colin G. Menter

8. Ulna and radius Michelle S. M. Drapeau, Colin G. Menter

9. Carpals Matthew W. Tocheri, Job Kibii

10. Metacarpals & manual phalanges Tracy L. Kivell, Kelly Ostrofsky, Brian G. Richmond, Michelle Drapeau

11. Thoracolumbar vertebrae and ribs Carol V. Ward, Burt Rosenman, Bruce Latimer, Shahed Nalla

12. Pelvis Martin Haeusler, Christopher B. Ruff

13. Femur Jeremy M. Desilva, Mark Grabowski

14. Tibia and fibula Kristian J. Carlson, Bernhard Zipfel, William Jungers

15. Tarsals Tea Jashashvili, Kristian J. Carlson, Ronald J. Clarke

16. Metatarsals and pedal phalanges Bernhard Zipfel, Roshna Wunderlich

Section 3: Functional anatomy & biology

17. Long bone cross-sectional geometry Christopher B. Ruff, Ryan W. Higgins, Kristian J. Carlson

18. Limb proportions and positional behavior: Revisiting the theoretical and empirical underpinnings of locomotor reconstruction in Australopithecus africanus Adam D. Gordon, David J. Green, William L. Jungers, Brian G. Richmond

19. Summary and Synthesis Carol V. Ward, Bernhard Zipfel

Section 4: Appendices

Appendix I – Table of specimens, locus (grid and depth, identification and date of discovery).

Appendix II – Figure 1. Other lower limb, humeral and radial sections; Figure 2. Other ulna sections; Table 1. Cross-sectional properties of all sections.

Appendix III – Fossil sample used in studies presented in Chapter 18.

Appendix IV – Extant sample used in studies presented in Chapter 18.

Appendix V – Measurement definitions used in studies presented in Chapter 18.

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/hominin-postcranial-remains-from-sterkfontein-south-africa-1936-1995-9780197507667?cc=us&lang=en