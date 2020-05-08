venerdì, Maggio 8, 2020
Breaking News

MERCOLEDì 6 MAGGIO 2020 – 214ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH UKRAINIAN FOREIGN MINISTER KULEBA

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH UKRAINIAN FOREIGN MINISTER KULEBA

SUPPORTING UN PEACEKEEPING

PREVENTING SEXUAL EXPLOITATION AND ABUSE

THE FEDERAL DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF ETHIOPIA : REQUESTS FOR PURCHASING UNDER THE…

OVER 1 MILLION FOOD BOXES DELIVERED TO THOSE MOST AT RISK FROM…

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 6 MAY…

9 MAY EUROPE DAY 2020 IN CANADA

ESFA UPDATE: 6 MAY 2020

Agenparl

HOMININ POSTCRANIAL REMAINS FROM STERKFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA, 1936-1995

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, ven 08 maggio 2020

i. Preface Carol V. Ward, Brian G. Richmond, Bernhard Zipfel
ii. Introductory remarks to the Workshop on Sterkfontein Postcranial Fossils Philip V. Tobias

Section 1: Temporal, geologic and historical context of the Sterkfontein hominins
1. A summary of the history of exploration at the Sterkfontein Caves in the Cradle of Humankind World Heritage Site Francis Thackeray
2. The geological setting, cave formation, and stratigraphy of the fossil bearing deposits at Sterkfontein Caves Dominic Stratford
3. A new multidisciplinary age of 2.61 – 2.07 Ma for the Sterkfontein Member 4 australopiths Robyn Pickering, Andy I.R. Herries
4. The alpha taxonomy of Australopithecus at Sterkfontein: the postcranial evidence Frederick E. Grine

Section 2: Postcranial anatomy of the Sterkfontein hominins
5. The partial skeletons Carol V. Ward, Martin Haeusler, Bernhard Zipfel
6. Scapula, clavicle, and proximal humerus David J. Green
7. Distal humerus Michael R. Lague, Colin G. Menter
8. Ulna and radius Michelle S. M. Drapeau, Colin G. Menter
9. Carpals Matthew W. Tocheri, Job Kibii
10. Metacarpals & manual phalanges Tracy L. Kivell, Kelly Ostrofsky, Brian G. Richmond, Michelle Drapeau
11. Thoracolumbar vertebrae and ribs Carol V. Ward, Burt Rosenman, Bruce Latimer, Shahed Nalla
12. Pelvis Martin Haeusler, Christopher B. Ruff
13. Femur Jeremy M. Desilva, Mark Grabowski
14. Tibia and fibula Kristian J. Carlson, Bernhard Zipfel, William Jungers
15. Tarsals Tea Jashashvili, Kristian J. Carlson, Ronald J. Clarke
16. Metatarsals and pedal phalanges Bernhard Zipfel, Roshna Wunderlich

Section 3: Functional anatomy & biology
17. Long bone cross-sectional geometry Christopher B. Ruff, Ryan W. Higgins, Kristian J. Carlson
18. Limb proportions and positional behavior: Revisiting the theoretical and empirical underpinnings of locomotor reconstruction in Australopithecus africanus Adam D. Gordon, David J. Green, William L. Jungers, Brian G. Richmond
19. Summary and Synthesis Carol V. Ward, Bernhard Zipfel

Section 4: Appendices
Appendix I – Table of specimens, locus (grid and depth, identification and date of discovery).
Appendix II – Figure 1. Other lower limb, humeral and radial sections; Figure 2. Other ulna sections; Table 1. Cross-sectional properties of all sections.
Appendix III – Fossil sample used in studies presented in Chapter 18.
Appendix IV – Extant sample used in studies presented in Chapter 18.
Appendix V – Measurement definitions used in studies presented in Chapter 18.

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/hominin-postcranial-remains-from-sterkfontein-south-africa-1936-1995-9780197507667?cc=us&lang=en

Post collegati

COVID-19 RESPONSE UPDATE (MAY 6, 2020)

Redazione

HOMININ POSTCRANIAL REMAINS FROM STERKFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA, 1936-1995

Redazione

COVID-19 CONTACT TRACING PROGRAM COULD PROVIDE NECESSARY COMPLIMENT TO TESTING

Redazione

FULLERENE-BASED 0D FERROELECTRICS/MULTIFERROICS FOR ULTRAHIGH-DENSITY AND ULTRAFAST NONVOLATILE MEMORIES

Redazione

FACING WEST

Redazione

EASTER

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More