HOMICIDE VICTIM IDENTIFIED – 55 AVENUE AND MACLEOD TRAIL S.W.

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), ven 14 agosto 2020

An autopsy has confirmed the identity of the victim of a homicide that occurred on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.

At approximately 3 a.m., yesterday, officers responded to reports of an assault that took place in a residence in the 5500 block of 2 Street S.W.

Upon arrival, they found the victim a short distance away from the residence, lying between two vehicles.

Following an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the victim has been identified as Anthony TAYLOR, 34, of Calgary.

Investigators continue to search for CCTV in the area and speak to witnesses.

The residence that officers initially responded to is known to police and recent efforts have been made to address complaints and drug activity in the area.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store

