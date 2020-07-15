mercoledì, Luglio 15, 2020
HOMICIDE UPDATE – LEGACY SHOOTING

by Redazione01

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mer 15 luglio 2020

Charges are pending in a fatal shooting that occurred yesterday in the southeast community of Legacy.

Around 3:50 p.m., on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, we were called to a park near the intersection of Legacy Parade and Legacy Lane S.E. Nearby residents reported that a person in a vehicle had been shot and when our officers arrived, they found a man dead on scene. The person or people responsible had fled.

Investigators now have three suspects in custody, including two adults and one youth, with chares pending. The names of the adult suspects will be released once charges are formally laid.

An autopsy is scheduled for today, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to identify the deceased.

“HAWCS was already in the air at the time of the incident, which was instrumental in helping us advance this investigation quickly,” says Staff Sergeant Martin Schiavetta of the Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit. “HAWCS was able to quickly locate the suspect vehicle fleeing the scene and track it so that an arrest could be made at the safest location possible. This ensured a quick arrest and prevented disposal of key evidence, which also helps to reduce investigative costs.”

Police are continuing to investigate and are conducting searches in the communities of Legacy, Rundle and Whitehorn today.

As this is an ongoing investigation, no further information will be released until the completion of the autopsy and charges are formally laid.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store

CASE # /3581

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/homicide-update–legacy-shooting/

