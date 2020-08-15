HOMICIDE UNIT INVESTIGATING SERIOUS ASSAULT – SUNNYSIDE CTRAIN STATION

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), sab 15 agosto 2020

We are investigating a serious assault that has left a victim in life threatening condition.

At approximately 9 a.m., today, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, an elderly man was on the platform of the Sunnyside CTrain station when he was assaulted by a man.

The elderly man was struck down and fell onto the concrete platform. He sustained severe head injuries.

The suspect fled the scene immediately. He is described as Indigenous, in his 30s, with short hair. He has a prosthetic leg below his left knee and was wearing a red t-shirt, white shorts and white running shoes.

The Homicide Unit is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store

