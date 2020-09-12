HOMICIDE UNIT INVESTIGATING FATAL SHOOTING IN FOREST LAWN

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), sab 12 settembre 2020

Homicide detectives have been called out to investigate after one man was killed and another received non-life threatening injuries in a shooting in southeast Calgary.

At approximately 2:50 a.m., today, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, police were called after reports that two vehicles were involved in a shooting in the community of Forest Lawn. Officers attended the area and subsequently located a vehicle that had collided into an LRT barricade at 36 Street and 26 Avenue N.E. EMS transported two males from inside the vehicle to hospital where one succumbed to his injuries and the second remains in stable condition.

Investigators are now searching multiple scenes throughout southeast Calgary and are asking anyone who has information in relation to the shooting to contact police.

Residents and business owners in the area of Forest Lawn are asked to check their property for damage that may be related to the shooting.

An autopsy will be scheduled for early this week.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police by calling the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips”

Case # /4110