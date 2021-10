(AGENPARL) – gio 28 ottobre 2021 You are subscribed to Unfolding History: Manuscripts at the Library of Congress Blog from the Library of Congress.

10/28/2021 09:00 AM EDT

Wilbur Wright’s letter to his sister describing of a 30-mile bike ride he took with his brother Orville in September 1892 illuminates an enthusiasm for bicycles and bicycling adventures that was a precursor to their pioneering work in aviation.

