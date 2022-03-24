(AGENPARL) – gio 24 marzo 2022 You are subscribed to Folklife Today Blog from the Library of Congress.

03/24/2022 07:17 AM EDT

In the Homegrown Plus series, we present Homegrown concerts that also had accompanying oral history interviews, placing both videos together in an easy-to-find blog post. (Find the whole series here!) We’re continuing the series with the Ialoni Ensemble. This women’s vocal and instrumental group was formed in 2009 in Tbilisi in the country of Georgia. Ialoni’s […]