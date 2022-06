(AGENPARL) – STUTTGART mar 28 giugno 2022 Larry ten Voorde has won his home race at the Circuit Zandvoort in the Netherlands. Driving for the GP Elite team, he crossed the finish line first at round eight of the Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland to the delight of home crowds in the grandstands.

Fonte/Source: https://newsroom.porsche.com/en/2022/motorsports/porsche-carrera-cup-deutschland-race-7-8-zandvoort-netherlands-2022-28872.html