HOLOCAUST REMEMBRANCE DAY: PREMIER KENNEY

“On this day in 1945, the survivors of the Nazi death camp at Auschwitz-Birkenau were liberated, bringing an end to the Holocaust of the Jewish people.

“We remember today, and every day, that the Shoah was one of the greatest crimes in all of human history, the deliberate effort to exterminate the entire population of European Jewry. It was informed by centuries of anti-Semitism, and reminds us of the uniquely durable and pernicious nature of this ancient hatred.

“Today we honour those Holocaust survivors who continue to tell their stories 75 years later, and we rededicate ourselves to the critical ongoing work of Holocaust education and commemoration.”

