HOLLOW N-DOPED CARBON NANOFIBERS BRING SUPERIOR POTASSIUM-STORAGE PERFORMANCE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 20 luglio 2020

Nanoscale Adv., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0NA00585A, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Y. R. Pei, Ming Zhao, HongYu Zhou, Chuncheng Yang, Qing Jiang
Potassium-ion batteries (PIBs) are attractive as an alternative to lithium-ion batteries in emerging energy storage devices. However, a big challenge is to design advanced anode materials with fast charging/discharging and…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/NA/D0NA00585A

