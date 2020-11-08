HOLIDAY MAGIC ARRIVES AT MAGIC KINGDOM PARK

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), dom 08 novembre 2020

Let the holidays begin! A magnificently merry makeover at Magic Kingdom Park is officially ushering in the most magical season of the year at the Walt Disney World Resort.

After a year of planning, our Holiday Services department has transformed Magic Kingdom Park for the holidays with twinkling lights, toy soldiers, poinsettias, wreaths and other decorations on Main Street U.S.A., – and of course, our iconic 65-foot Christmas Tree. Today, we have a special look at the magic.









Also this season, there will be a joyful look for Cinderella Castle when night falls and special projection effects transform the iconic palace with festive designs with the decorations. Click here for details on all holiday offerings.

Along with Magic Kingdom Park, delightful displays of decorations can also be found throughout the Walt Disney World Resort – including Disney Springs – throughout the season.

For more holiday magic, our new “Everything Holidays” section will be home to a variety of in-park experiences, gift guides, special DIY projects, holiday recipes and more. Be sure to share your own Disney magic with us at #DisneyHolidayMoments and #DisneyMagicMoments.





Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DisneyParks/~3/f8ZcnkfJaYA/