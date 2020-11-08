domenica, Novembre 8, 2020
Breaking News

WHY EU-PAKISTAN RELATIONS ARE SO IMPORTANT FOR US

06/11/2020 PACE’S STANDING COMMITTEE TO DEBATE GENDER IN FOREIGN POLICY AND THREATS…

HMCTS ONLINE EVENT, 4 NOV 2020: AN UPDATE ON THE DIGITAL FAMILY…

FRANCESCO SCRIVE ALLA PICCOLA CASA DELLA MISERICORDIA DI GELA: FARO DI LUCE…

PRODUZIONE ARTIGIANALE DI GRAPPE E ACQUAVITI: AUDIZIONE INFORMALE IN 9A COMMISSIONE

L’UE TRA RINNOVATO SLANCIO POLITICO E TENTAZIONI DI CHIUSURE

SECRETARY OF STATE SHOWS SUPPORT FOR WELSH FIRM’S COVID-19 RESPONSE DURING VIRTUAL…

USA, MEDIA NAZIONALI ‘ELEGGONO’ BIDEN E LA HARRIS

ETIOPIA: L’APPELLO DEI VESCOVI PER LA PACE NELLA REGIONE DEL TIGRè

USA: ALMENO 21MILA MORTI NEGLI ELENCHI ELETTORALI DELLA PENNSYLVANIA

Agenparl

HOLIDAY MAGIC ARRIVES AT MAGIC KINGDOM PARK

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), dom 08 novembre 2020

Let the holidays begin!  A magnificently merry makeover at Magic Kingdom Park is officially ushering in the most magical season of the year at the Walt Disney World Resort. 

After a year of planning, our Holiday Services department has transformed Magic Kingdom Park for the holidays with twinkling lights, toy soldiers, poinsettias, wreaths and other decorations on Main Street U.S.A., – and of course, our iconic 65-foot Christmas Tree.  Today, we have a special look at the magic.

Also this season, there will be a joyful look for Cinderella Castle when night falls and special projection effects transform the iconic palace with festive designs with the decorations.  Click here for details on all holiday offerings.  

Along with Magic Kingdom Park, delightful displays of decorations can also be found throughout the Walt Disney World Resort – including Disney Springs – throughout the season.  

For more holiday magic, our new “Everything Holidays” section will be home to a variety of in-park experiences, gift guides, special DIY projects, holiday recipes and more.  Be sure to share your own Disney magic with us at #DisneyHolidayMoments and #DisneyMagicMoments.


Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DisneyParks/~3/f8ZcnkfJaYA/

Post collegati

HOLIDAY MAGIC ARRIVES AT MAGIC KINGDOM PARK

Redazione

RAISING COLLEGE ACCESS AND COMPLETION: HOW MUCH CAN FREE COLLEGE HELP?

Redazione

INVESTORS AND HOUSING AFFORDABILITY

Redazione

CHANGES FOR CAMPING RESERVATIONS AT LAKE SHELBYVILLE

Redazione

GAVINS POINT DAM RELEASES TO BE REDUCED TO WINTER RELEASE RATE IN LATE NOVEMBER

Redazione

THE DREDGE MERRITT: MAINTENANCE AND REPAIRS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More