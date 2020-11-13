HOLIDAY HIGHLIGHTS – DISNEY SPRINGS HOLIDAY EATS & TREATS

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), ven 13 novembre 2020

The holidays are here and we’re ready to share some jolly foodie cheer! There’s no denying that some of the best food comes out around the holiday season and that’s no exception at Disney Springs. With everything from quick, sweet bites at your favorite quick-service locations to delicious and indulgent dishes, desserts, and cocktails at our incredible restaurants, there’s a little bit of something for everyone’s taste buds. Ready to plan your culinary adventure? I’ve curated all the flavorful details for you and where to find them below:

Amorette’s Patisserie (All items available through Jan. 2)

Black Forest Parfait – Chocolate mousse with cherry cream and cherry liquor

Holiday Mickey Mousse – White chocolate mousse, dark chocolate with chocolate chiffon cake

Holiday Petit Cake – Almond Chiffon cake, Hazelnut Panna Cotta, Cherry jam, Chocolate pieces, and hazelnut liqueur

Mickey Santa Dome Cake – Large Dome Cake (Ask a Cast Member for available flavors.)

Peppermint Crème Brûlée – Chocolate Peppermint-infused custard with crushed peppermint, meringue and sable cookie

Spiced Yule Log – Red Velvet Chiffon with spiced cheesecake filling, Dark Chocolate Crisp Pearls, garnished with chocolate ganache, poinsettia, and a fondant reindeer

AristoCrepes

Cherry Jubilee Bubble Waffle – Cherry fruit filling and ice cream in a waffle (Available Dec. 1-Jan.3)

Sweet Potato Pie Bubble Waffle – Sweet potato waffle and ice cream topped with marshmallow fluff (Available through Dec. 1)

Eggnog Crepe – Eggnog custard in a crepe with pralines (Available Dec. 1 through Jan. 3)

Mickey Snow Globe Sipper Cup – Disney Annual Passholder exclusive novelty (Available while supplies last)

Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’ (Available Nov. 13-Dec. 31)

Pumpkin Bread Pudding – Warm, house-baked pumpkin bread in a rich custard topped with rich vanilla bean ice cream and finished with a golden spun sugar garnish

City Works Eatery & Pour House

1871 Chili – Angus steak, milk stout, pork, chipotle peppers, sour cream, red onions, served with a cornbread muffin

The Daily Poutine (Available through Jan. 3)

Gobbler Poutine – French fries with shredded turkey, gravy, and cheese curds

Earl of Sandwich

Holiday Turkey Sandwich – Turkey, cornbread stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, and mayonnaise

The Ganachery (All items available through Jan. 3)

Eggnog Ganache Square – Creamy bourbon eggnog covered in dark chocolate

Gingerbread Ganache Square – Gingerbread spices combined with creamy milk chocolate

Mickey Santa Piñata – Dark chocolate piñata decorated like Mickey Santa filled with marshmallow treats

Ghirardelli Soda Fountain & Chocolate Shop (All items available through Dec. 25)

Ghirardelli White Chocolate Caramel Steamer – Steamed milk, rich cocoa butter notes from the white chocolate caramel squares, classic caramel sauce, whipped cream, and a touch of sea salt.

Ghirardelli Peppermint Hot Cocoa – Peppermint with the decadence of Ghirardelli chocolate

Häagen-Dazs

Peppermint Bark Ice Cream – Rich white chocolate ice cream blended with crunchy chocolaty peppermint bark and peppermint pieces. (Available in a cone, cup or any handmade dessert through Jan. 15.)

Jock Lindsey’s Holiday Bar (All items available through Jan. 3)

Milk and Cookies by the Fireside – Butter cookies and coquito with rum

Child Cookies and Milk – Chocolate chip cookie and milk

C9 Light Deviled Eggs – Colored deviled eggs with shrimp, and caviar

Grandma’s Favorite Sliders – Venison sausage sliders, cranberry-bacon jam, and watercress on brioche bun

Papa Noel’s Churrasco – Flank steak with fried sweet plantains and spicy aji amarillo peanut sauce

Jock’s Holiday Nog – Cinnamon- and vanilla-flavored cream liqueur, vodka, hazelnut-flavored liqueur, and vanilla

Mistletoe Mule – Vodka, lime, and passion fruit topped with ginger beer

Very Berry Margarita – Tequila, coconut rum, cinnamon- and vanilla-flavored cream liqueur, and cranberry juice

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea

Celebrate this holiday season and warm up your heart and cup with Joffrey’s new line of blends including Disney’s Riviera Resort Blend and the 2020 Holiday Blend plus Campfire Mug Gift Set

Mac & Cheese (Disney Food Truck)

Fried Mac and Cheese – Crispy fried cheesy elbow macaroni with tomato sauce and Parmesan cheese (Available through Jan. 3)

Marketplace Snacks

Jolly Holiday Float – Cranberry orange juice with vanilla ice cream

Olaf Pilsner Novelty Cup

Outdoor Vending Carts & Kiosks (Available through Jan. 3)

Feliz Navidad – Tequila, crème de cassis, apple juice, and lime juice

Claus-Mo – Vodka and orange-flavored triple sec liqueur mixed with cranberry juice

Mistletoe – Coconut rum, melon-flavored liqueur, blue curaçao liqueur mixed with Pineapple Juice and Orange Juice

Florida Yule – Vodka and orange juice topped with ginger beer

Winter Wonderland – Cinnamon whisky and cinnamon- and vanilla-flavored cream liqueur

Fireside Cider – Cinnamon whisky, vodka, and white cranberry juice

Mickey Christmas Tree Novelty Popcorn Bucket (Available while supplies last)

Peppermint Mickey Novelty Bottle Topper (Available while supplies last)

Mickey Jingle Bell Novelty Glow Cube (Available while supplies last)

The Polite Pig

Holiday Feast – Leave your Thanksgiving meal to The Polite Pig and order the Holiday Feast featuring your choice of main course, sides, and dessert. Call (407) 938-7444 to order. (Orders must be placed by Nov. 23 for pickup on Nov. 25 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Apple Cider Whiskey Sour – Hand-crafted special blend of rye, apple cider, sour mix, and bourbon with a sweet cinnamon sugar rim.

Splitsville (All items available Nov. 13-Dec. 31)

Grilled Chicken & Apple Flatbread – Maple apple butter, smoked gouda, and goat cheese topped with crisp diced apples, grilled chicken, red onion, bacon, and cilantro

Maple apple butter, smoked gouda, and goat cheese topped with crisp diced apples, grilled chicken, red onion, bacon, and cilantro Spiced Pear Spritzer – Fresh pear nectar, ginger liqueur, vodka, lemon juice and allspice topped with ginger ale and garnished with star anise

Sprinkles

Pumpkin Cupcake – Pumpkin cake laced with fragrant ginger, clove, nutmeg, and cinnamon, topped with sweet cinnamon cream cheese frosting rim (Available through Nov. 29)

Double Stuffed Oreo® Cupcake – Oreo® cookie crust, chocolate cake, vanilla buttercream filling, vanilla buttercream frosting with Oreo® crumble rim (Available through Nov. 22)

Cannoli Cupcake – Ricotta Pistachio Cake filled and frosted with mascarpone cream, topped with crushed cannoli shells, chopped chocolate chips, and chopped pistachios; finished with truffled chocolate ganache (Available Nov. 23-29)

Christmas Cookie Cupcake – Vanilla cake studded with red and green sprinkles topped with vanilla buttercream frosting with red and green sprinkles and a homemade sugar cookie coated in sprinkles (Available Nov. 27- Jan. 3)

Gingerbread Cupcake – Spiced ginger cake topped with cream cheese frosting and dusted with cinnamon sugar (Available Nov. 30-Dec. 27)

Chocolate Peppermint Cupcake – Belgian dark chocolate cake topped with bittersweet chocolate-peppermint frosting and sprinkled with crushed peppermint candies (Available Nov. 30-Dec. 27)

Vivoli il Gelato

Tiramisù Push Pop – Tiramisù cream, cocoa powder, and cake soaked in coffee sauce

Cotton Candy Affogato – Choice of gelato paired with espresso, whipped cream, and cotton candy

Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill (All items available through Dec. 31)

Roasted Pumpkin Soup – Cardamom cream, spiced pumpkin seeds

Butternut Tortellini – Delicate Squash, cranberries, pumpkin butter

Heirloom Apple Salad – Local burrata, baby kale, pear butter, currants, ver jus

Fall Spiced Sangria – Apples, pears, cinnamon

Wine Bar George

Saganaki On Fire – Made with vlahotiri cheese and metaxa (a Greek spirit), this traditional dish from Greece is set on fire tableside and served with crostini

Hooten Young American Whiskey – Discovered by Master Sommelier George Miliotes – American whiskey with notes of maple, vanilla, ripe apple. and a long smooth finish. Available in the Hoot Cocktail, Wine Bar George Old Fashioned, or however you like to enjoy your whiskey.

I know we’re all anxiously awaiting the upcoming opening of Gideon’s Bakehouse! As a sneak peek, I’m excited to share two of their limited-time cookies that will be available through Dec. 31 when they open soon at Disney Springs:

Santa’s White Christmas Cookie – White Chocolate Chip Cookie filled with notes of Coconut, Sweet Caramel, Vanilla, and Nutty Flavors with freshly ground locally roasted coffee beans throughout. The cookie elves have also added the crunch of coarse sugar, the Gideon’s signature sea salt, and a pinch of Christmas glitter.

Cookie Vom Krampus Cookie – Deep, dark Triple Chocolate Velvet textured cookie filled with Andes Mint and available in its own special packaging.

Looking to enjoy a special Thanksgiving meal? A few of our table service restaurants are offering their own unique menus on Thanksgiving Day including: Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’, City Works Eatery & Pour House, Paddlefish, Paradiso 27, Taste of the Americas, Planet Hollywood, Raglan Road Irish Pub & Restaurant, Terralina Crafted Italian, The Edison, and Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill. Reservations are highly encouraged and can be made at disneysprings.com or opentable.com.

Remember to allow at least 60 minutes to reach your destination when traveling to Disney Springs and be sure to follow @disneysprings on social media for more delicious happenings across property.





Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DisneyParks/~3/suDy3Q4VjMg/