HOHONU SUBMISSIONS ARE OPEN!

(AGENPARL) – HILO (HAWAII), sab 18 luglio 2020 Every year, Hohonu publishes an academic journal filled with papers submitted by students. Submissions are accessed by the Hohonu staff and from there are either accepted into the editing process or denied. Hohonu seeks to foster a welcoming academic environment and encourage students to publish.

Publishing in Hohonu is a great opportunity for UH Hilo undergraduate and graduate students alike.

Submissions for the 2020-2021 school year are officially open! Please submit entries via link (https://forms.gle/6gPZhWHXYtqhGfGH9) or go to the Hohonu website (https://hilo.hawaii.edu/campuscenter/hohonu/submit).

Submit your Spring 2020 – present papers today!

We encourage you to check out our website for more information about requirements and eligibility.

Fonte/Source: https://hilo.hawaii.edu/news/view/14727

