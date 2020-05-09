sabato, Maggio 9, 2020
EUROPE DAY

HOHONU EDITOR POSITIONS ARE OPEN

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – HILO (HAWAII), sab 09 maggio 2020 Hohonu needs you! Hohonu, UH Hilo’s Journal for Academic Writing is looking for general editors for the 2020/2021 school year. If you are going to be a UH Hilo student next academic year, we are eager for your application. Please go to the Hohonu website and fill one out.

https://hilo.hawaii.edu/campuscenter/hohonu/

Please email your completed application to

Stay safe and be well. Have a great end of your semester!

Fonte/Source: https://hilo.hawaii.edu/news/view/14679

