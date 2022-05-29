(AGENPARL) – dom 29 maggio 2022 [HMCTS weekly operational update]

HMCTS operational summary for week commencing Monday 30 May 2022

Next week’s update will be issued on Wednesday 1 June 2022.

– Updated: Our Courts and Tribunals Service Centres will be closed between Thursday 2 June and Saturday 4 June 2022. There will be limited service on these days for crime-related queries available between 8am and 2pm. Services will re-open as usual on Monday 6 June 2022.

– Updated: The pilot on extended our Courts and Tribunals Service Centres opertaing hours will end on Saturday 28 May 2022. From Monday 30 May 2022 both divorce and probate contact hours will revert to 8am to 6pm (Monday to Friday), and services will be closed to the public on Saturdays. This includes calls and webchat.

Crime

– Reminder: Before a defence professional attends court for a Common Platform hearing, they will need to complete their account and security set up. This includes setting up the Microsoft Authenticator app on a registered mobile phone.

Civil

Family

Judicial guidance and announcements

