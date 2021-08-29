(AGENPARL) – dom 29 agosto 2021 [HMCTS weekly operational update]

HMCTS weekly operational update for week commencing Monday 30 August 2021

Next week’s update will be issued on Friday 3 September 2021.

Crime

– Updated: The national roll out of Common Platform is on track to continue from Monday 6 September 2021.

– Updated: We continue to prepare targeted sites for the roll out, including working with relevant police forces and evaluating progress at all existing live sites, feeding in lessons learned and continuing refinement of the support plan and adjusting the approach to roll out if necessary.

– Reminder: Defence professionals can download the Initial Details of the Prosecution Case (IDPC) directly from Common Platform, instead of requesting this from the Crown Prosecution Service. You can also upload case documents directly to Common Platform, including the Preparation for Effective Trial (PET) and Better Case Management (BCM) forms.

Civil

– Updated: A new feature is being rolled out to the online civil money claims (OCMC) system, which allows judges to draw direction orders digitally. Judge draws directions order (JDDO) allows judges to draw digital directions orders via OCMC for cases that are valued between £300.01 and £10,000. The feature has now been rolled out across the North East, the South East, London, and the South West regions. It went live in the Midlands region on Wednesday 25 August 2021. JDDO will be introduced to Wales and the North West region by the end of September.

Judicial guidance and announcements

